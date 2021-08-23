Havan’s IPO plan halted again | Business

The application for registration as a publicly-held company by Havan was rejected, as published by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on Monday (23), interrupting the retailer’s plans for an initial public offering (IPO) for the second time. It was not immediately clear whether the interruption was at the company’s own request.

Businessman Luciano Hang, notorious supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, planned to sell a slice of the chain of stores that have replicas of the Statue of Liberty on the façade, and seek resources to open distribution centers and stores, in addition to investing in technology and strengthening capital of spinning.

However, he gave up for the first time last October of carrying out the operation because investors did not accept to value the company at around R$ 100 billion, as the businessman had intended.

In the second attempt, the application for registration as a publicly-held company was not immediately accompanied by a request to carry out a share offering, which indicated that Havan preferred to wait for the best moment in the market for the transaction.

By 2021, nearly 60 companies have already given up on their B3 listing plans, as fears of an early cycle of interest rate hikes in the United States and a possible new wave of Covid-19 have dictated strong stock volatility.

Among the 32 that managed to debut on the São Paulo stock exchange, most had to accept to sell their shares at the floor of the estimated range of intended value, or even below it.