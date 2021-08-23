Havan’s IPO Plan Halted Again

× Photo: Anderson Riedel/PR

The application for registration as a publicly-held company by havan was dismissed this Monday (23), according to Securities Commission, which regulates the financial market. It’s the second time the company’s IPO plans have been discontinued.

CVM did not make it clear whether the interruption occurred at the request of Havan itself.

In October of last year, the owner of the company, Luciano Hang, gave up on the IPO idea, because investors did not accept to evaluate the company in R$ 100 billion, as he wanted.

In the second attempt, the application for registration as a publicly-held company was not immediately accompanied by a request to carry out a share offering, which indicated that Havan preferred to wait for the best moment in the market for the transaction.

More news