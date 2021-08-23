Have you seen this? São Paulo fans regret Pablo’s goal against Sport; understand

An unusual reaction dominated the internet this Sunday night. On Retiro Island, São Paulo’s 1-0 victory over Sport had striker Pablo as the scorer of the match. However, memories of last Tuesday – the date that marked the tricolor elimination for Palmeiras by Libertadores- they made the little tricolor fan celebrate the goal of shirt 9.

In the aforementioned confrontation, Pablo lost São Paulo’s best chance in the game. Face to face with Weverton and close to the small area, the former Athletico isolated and wasted Rigoni’s great pass. To make matters worse with the fans, if he scored the goal, he would tie the match by 1-1 – Choque-Rei finished 3-0 for Palmeiras.

On Twitter, the reaction of the tricolores was highlighted among the most talked about subjects of the network after the goal.

Alas, the goal of pablo, would it cost to have done the same thing against Palmeiras??? — Edimisto🇾🇪 (@edimilton_jr) August 23, 2021

Against Palmeiras it was easier then he lost, you’ll understand — Gabriel (@CeniTreinador) August 22, 2021

It’s hard to understand Pablo: against Palmeiras he couldn’t master that pass at speed or finish in the goal. Today you did all this in 5min 🤡 — Danilo (@danllvr) August 22, 2021

It was supposed to have kicked like that against Palmeiras…. — SPFC DA DECEPTION 18/45 🤡 (@SPFCDaDeception) August 22, 2021

The same move against Palmeiras in the same position Wednesday he lost and today he does — Renan Reis🇾🇪 (@RenanReis8486) August 22, 2021

no Pablo, I still haven’t forgiven you for the lost goal against Palmeiras. — EL Bento ⁷⁷ ​​ˢᵖᶠᶜ 🇾🇪 (@bento9rs) August 22, 2021