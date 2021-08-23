Have you seen this? São Paulo fans regret Pablo’s goal against Sport; understand

An unusual reaction dominated the internet this Sunday night. On Retiro Island, São Paulo’s 1-0 victory over Sport had striker Pablo as the scorer of the match. However, memories of last Tuesday – the date that marked the tricolor elimination for Palmeiras by Libertadores- they made the little tricolor fan celebrate the goal of shirt 9.

In the aforementioned confrontation, Pablo lost São Paulo’s best chance in the game. Face to face with Weverton and close to the small area, the former Athletico isolated and wasted Rigoni’s great pass. To make matters worse with the fans, if he scored the goal, he would tie the match by 1-1 – Choque-Rei finished 3-0 for Palmeiras.

On Twitter, the reaction of the tricolores was highlighted among the most talked about subjects of the network after the goal.

