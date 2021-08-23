Heineken opens 300 job openings, as well as opportunities for trainees and interns

The Heineken Group, the second largest brewery in the country, released over 300 job openings. They are spread across numerous states, with opportunities for professionals with different levels of education. In addition, Heineken also opened up opportunities for trainees (Leadership Experiences Program) and interns. All stages of the selection will be done over the internet.

Heineken Trainee Program

To register for trainee vacancies, those interested must have at least two years of training in any higher-level course (Bachelor’s Degree, Technologist and Bachelor’s Degree). The Heineken Group also requires candidates to have an intermediate level of English, in addition to professional experience and willingness to relocate.

Heineken’s trainee program will last 12 months, including mentoring with managers from different areas. Check out the summary of vacancies:

Areas offering vacancies: Operational and Corporate Units;

Applications: deadline: September 16, 2021;

Applications: deadline: September 16, 2021; Salary: BRL 7,800.00;

Benefits: PLR, meal vouchers or on-site restaurant (depending on location), transport or parking vouchers (depending on location), health insurance, life insurance, discounts on company products and courses at Heineken University;

How to apply: through the program’s website;

Expected start: February 1, 2022.

Internship vacancies at Heineken

Altogether there are 17 internship vacancies at Heineken. They are available for the areas of Sustainability, Government Relations, Communication, Quality, Logistics and Human Resources. To participate in the selection, candidates must be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree course, with availability of one to two years for internships.

It is also necessary to be able to live in the city where you applied for, or, at least, have the mobility to commute daily to the workplace. Days will be 30 hours a week. There are vacancies for Igrejinha (RS), Itu (SP), Manaus (AM), Pacatuba (CE), Recife (PE), São Paulo (SP), and Salvador (BA).

Applications can be made through the program’s website.

Job vacancies at Heineken

In addition to vacancies for trainees and interns, Heineken also opened applications for new job opportunities. They exist more than 300 vacancies available for registration. Roles and requirements vary from job to job. Therefore, it is important to verify the information before applying for Heineken job openings.

After receiving approval in all selective stages, professionals will start immediately. They will have salaries compatible with the market and additional benefits, such as meal vouchers or on-site restaurant (depending on the location), transport or parking vouchers (depending on the location), health insurance, life insurance and discounts in company’s products.

Applications can be made through the Heineken careers page.