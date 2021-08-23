HIV Vaccine: Fantastic Follows Research Volunteers That Could Change AIDS Story | Fantastic

André does not have the HIV virus, but he is helping to prevent other people from getting infected in the future. He is taking part in a study that tests an HIV vaccine. It is another attempt by science to control the virus, which has been circulating for 40 years.

But why in a year of Covid-19 we already have a vaccine to fight the virus and in 40 years of AIDS there is still no immunizing agent against HIV?

“Because it is an extremely more complex virus when we compare it, for example, with the new coronavirus. It enters cells, it mixes with the genetic material of the person who is infected, and finding this virus hidden in this way is much harder on our defense system. The second problem is that it is an extremely variable virus”, says infectologist Esper Kallás.

“And it undergoes modifications within the body of the same person, because you catch the virus and don’t eliminate it anymore. So, it’s like you shoot a moving target. It is a huge challenge and, until today, we have not been able to obtain a vaccine capable of protecting against the disease and, eventually, even capable of eliminating the virus from those who have already caught it”, explains Dr. Drauzio Varella.

In total, 3,800 people volunteered to participate in the tests in the United States, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Poland, Peru, Argentina and Brazil. In the country, 8 study centers were registered. Hospital Emílio Ribas is one of them and it was where Fantástico met volunteer André.

The research at the hospital was called Mosaic, because it combines genes from various subtypes of the HIV virus – more than 90% of the types circulating in the world today. Find out all the details of this study by watching the video report.