how a regimen that promises quick weight loss works

The Japanese diet was created to encourage rapid weight loss, promising to eliminate up to 7 kg in one week of diet. However, this weight reduction varies from person to person according to their health status, weight, lifestyle and hormone production, for example.

Despite the name, the diet is not related to traditional Japanese eating habits, it is very restrictive and should only be used for 7 days, as it can cause changes such as weakness and malaise in the long term, in addition to not being a focused menu. for nutritional re-education.

How it works

The Japanese diet consists of three meals a day: breakfast, lunch and dinner. These meals mostly include non-calorie liquids – such as teas and coffees, vegetables, fruits and assorted meats.

It’s important to remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and to gradually reintroduce other healthy foods into your routine after the 7-day diet.

Japanese Diet Menu

Snack 1st day 2nd day 3rd day 4th day Breakfast coffee or tea without sugar coffee or tea without sugar + 1 biscuit of water and salt coffee or tea without sugar + 1 biscuit of water and salt coffee or tea without sugar + 1 biscuit of water and salt Lunch 2 boiled eggs with salt and assorted vegetables vegetable salad + 1 large steak + 1 fruit for dessert 2 boiled eggs with salt + all-you-can-eat salad, including tomatoes 1 boiled egg + free carrot + 1 slice of cheese Dinner green salad with lettuce and cucumber + 1 large steak ham at ease Coleslaw salad with carrots and chayote 1 natural yogurt + all-you-can-eat fruit salad

In the last days of the diet, lunch and dinner meals become a little less restrictive:

Snack 5th day 6th day 7th day Breakfast coffee or tea without sugar + 1 biscuit of water and salt coffee or tea without sugar + 1 biscuit of water and salt coffee or tea without sugar + 1 biscuit of water and salt Lunch All-you-can-eat tomato salad + 1 fried fish filet free roast chicken 1 steak + fruit as a dessert Dinner 1 steak + fruit salad for dessert 2 boiled eggs with salt Eat what you want within this diet

It is important to remember to see a doctor or nutritionist before starting the diet to make sure you are healthy and that there will be no serious harm due to dietary restrictions.

Japanese Diet Care

Because it is very restrictive and low in calories, the Japanese diet can cause problems such as dizziness, weakness, malaise, changes in blood pressure and hair loss. To minimize these effects, it’s important to stay well hydrated and vary the vegetables and fruits that you eat, so you have access to several vitamins and minerals in your diet.

Another tip that can be used is to include a bone broth between meals as it is an almost calorie-free drink that is high in nutrients like calcium, potassium, sodium and collagen. (With information from the Tua Saúde portal)