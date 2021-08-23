How Diniz expects Baptistão and Tardelli to improve Santos’ attack – 23/08/2021

Santos’ attack has been a problem for coach Fernando Diniz, who has been trying to get around Marinho’s embezzlement, his main part in the squad. Still recovering from a bruise on his thigh, the player has no plans to return.

In addition to the low, the coach also sees the sector going through a bad phase. Marcos Guilherme, for example, when used as a false 9, does not yield as it could. By the end, there are some games does not shine, unlike when it came to Fish. Lucas Braga, on the other hand, oscillates between good and bad moments, while Marcos Leonardo is not as effective as he could be.

To resolve this issue, the Santos board of directors reinforced the sector with Léo Baptistão and has already hired Diego Tardelli, as anticipated by UOL Sport. Diniz sees both as crucial to changing the attack posture, mainly because of their mobility.

“Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli are forwards with mobility. (The two) They have a lot to do with what I think about football and it was one of the reasons for the signing. They give greater weight to the team because of their history in football. Regardless of when they go. debut, they need time to gain pace and we are accelerating the process. The board made an effort to bring it because of our losses and got reinforcements within our reality,” said Diniz after the 2-2 draw with Internacional, in Vila Belmiro .

He also commented on the hiring of Augusto Galván, announced by Peixe last week. He should take a while to debut, as his last match was in March. “Augusto left very early for Europe, for Real Madrid, from the São Paulo base.

As the article had already reported, coach Fernando Diniz alerted the board about the need for reinforcements after the recent losses of Luan Peres, Soteldo and Kaio Jorge. The Peixe will follow in the market and is still looking for a defender.