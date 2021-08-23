How to reduce data consumption on WhatsApp in 4 steps

If you want to get the most out of WhatsApp, it’s good to know some fundamental steps to save your data package. Downloading and sending files, voice calls and even backing up messages and files can be behind the over-consumption.

If you want to save 4G, follow the tips below. The guide is separate for Android and iOS OS devices.

1. Know where to see what data consumption by WhatsApp

If you want to get an idea of ​​how much your WhatsApp use has been weighing on the data package, the application has a tool that explains these statistics in detail. To see them, you must follow the following path.

On iOS

Enter WhatsApp and tap “Settings” in the lower right corner of the screen; Access the “Storage and data” option; Within that screen, select “Network Usage”; Here, you can see the number of messages sent and the volume of media data (photos, videos), Status, calls and the total. At the end, you can tap on “Reset statistics”, resetting the count to have a parameter in a specific period.

on android

Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen and open “Settings”; Within this menu, select the option “Storage and data”; Tap “Network Usage”; In it you can observe all the data information spent by WhatsApp, or reset them to have an accurate count from when you want.

2. Disable automatic downloads outside of Wi-Fi

On iOS:

On the WhatsApp Settings screen, open “Storage and data”; In the tab “Automatic media download”, By default, photos will be auto-downloaded for cellular data (when you are connected to 4G) turned on and other media will only be on Wi-Fi; Enter each of them individually (Photos, Audio, Videos and Documents) and choose whether or not the phone will download files automatically — you can leave everything disabled even to save memory if you want.

On Android:

Starting from “Storage and data”, tap “When using mobile data”; A window will open allowing you to choose which file types will be downloaded outside of Wi-Fi automatically. Only the item “Photos” will be pre-selected. Just tap it to disable it and then tap “Ok”; If you want to turn off automatic downloads on wi-fi, just follow the same process in the option “When using a wi-fi network”.

3. Reduce data spend on off-wifi calls

On iOS:

The path to this control is also from “Settings” and within “Storage and data”; Under “Use less data in calls”, tap the button to make it active. If you’re used to good call quality, be prepared for an inferior service.

On Android:

Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen and then “Settings”; Go to “Storage and data”; Just tap the switch that says “Use less data on calls”.

4. Don’t let backups be taken outside of Wi-Fi

On iOS:

In “Settings” of WhatsApp, open the option “Conversations”; In it, go to “Conversation Backup”; On this screen you can control the frequency of automatic backups and choose whether they will include videos. However, there it is not possible to restrict backups to times when the cell phone is connected to Wi-Fi; Exit WhatsApp and open the iOS Settings app, then select the “Mobile” option; Scroll down to the end, until you find iCloud Drive, which will be on, allowing you to use your data for WhatsApp backup, which can grab up to a few gigabytes of your franchise; Just tap the button on the side and disable it, limiting the performance of backups when the smartphone is connected to Wi-Fi.

On Android: