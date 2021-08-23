How to turn off Google location histories

Do you use and like Google? So I have some not very good news to give you: it keeps a lot, but a lot of it, data about you and your location. The good news is that at least there is a way for you to find and delete this information.

It never hurts to ensure a little more privacy — Google has even been accused of recording the location of people even with the feature turned off. So, imagine what is not exposed on Google Maps, for example, one of the company’s main products and which has become a world reference for route or location research. Understand below how to find and delete this information.

On Android, this monitoring is usually enabled by default. On iPhone and iPad, it also works if the user has installed Google apps associated with a Google account. The company informed the Tilt that this record has been available since at least 2010.

where is the information

You can find the data Google Maps has about you on Google’s My Activity website. You must log in to the company page and there you can theoretically have access to all the information that exists about you. We indicate access from the desktop to have a better view.

The splash view shown on the page is general and involves everything you’ve done on Google services — from Google Chrome browser to searching and using other apps. And the amount of information is staggering: even a few hours after waking up on a work Sunday and not using an Android phone that day, the company had collected 271 data about me.

The history is so detailed that by selecting “Timeline” you can see the exact time you were somewhere.

User-specific information collected by Google Maps includes searches you’ve done, areas of the map you’ve looked at, offline maps you’ve opened, routes you’ve searched, and more.

According to the company, this makes it easier to search maps and receive personalized information (for example, to automatically show traffic to work or which restaurants suit you best).

Deleting browsing history

Erasing the information is also pretty easy. Be aware that you have several options for erasing data. You can delete one by one specifically, you can delete a group for a period (like “today”) or delete all information.

Google warns that deleting data may influence the effectiveness of your future use of the company’s services. He cites, for example, that it provides better daily commute options on Maps and faster search results thanks to data he already has about you.

Delete All Location History

Delete a day from Location History

On the same screen as your Google Maps timeline, choose a year, month and day you want to delete.

Tap Delete and follow the onscreen instructions.

Delete a stop from Location History

Also on your Google Maps timeline, choose a year, month and day you want to delete.

Next to the waypoint you want to delete, tap More and Remove Waypoint of Day.

Follow the instructions displayed on the screen.

You can also automatically delete Location History older than: 3, 18 or 36 months.

Click on Settings in the lower right corner,

Now go to Automatically delete location history.

Follow the steps displayed on the screen.

How to not have data collected

If you don’t want to do this work all the time and want Google not to collect your data too often, you also have a solution.

Also on this activity page, you must determine whether your account or your devices can record Location History. At the top, turn Location History on or off.

Detail: it’s always good to keep an eye on the data that Google has about you. This “My Activity” page manages to find a lot of information that you didn’t even know Google had—even including your voice.