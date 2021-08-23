How to use Pix to move your emergency aid? check out

Emergency aid payments can be moved through Pix, Central Bank transfer system. For this, the beneficiary needs to download the Caixa Tem application on the cell phone.

Pix allows the service user to make payments or transfers of values, at any time of the day or night, seven days a week, to a checking account, savings account or payment itself. Remembering that, when making the transaction, the money enters the beneficiary’s account at the same time.

Financial transactions at Caixa Tem are limited. Therefore, it is important for the recipient of emergency aid to know that daily transactions are carried out up to the value of R$1,200.00. To understand a little more about how the Caixa Tem application works, the user can access the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

How to download the Cash Tem app?

To download the Caixa Tem app, you must have a cell phone with Android or iOS systems. On Android, the user will access Google Play, and on iOS, they will access the App Store. Then, just follow the steps below:

Inform Individual Registration Number (CPF);

Create a numeric password;

When accessing, the user will receive a code in the SMS to confirm their identification in the application. Then, you will need to inform the phone and enter the code received.

If the user is unable to register for any reason, Caixa provides the citizen service telephone: 0800-726-0207. Through this call center, the entire process will be explained. And, if after that it is not possible for the user to register, he will have to go to a Caixa Econômica branch to find out what happened.

How to make Pix key?

After downloading the Caixa Tem application and registering to access the services, the user needs to enter the Pix key. she is the code which enables the process of transferring money and receiving money. Without this key code, you will not be able to make any transactions via Pix.

This Pix access key can be the Individual Taxpayer Registration Number (CPF), the Corporate Taxpayer Registration Number (CNPJ), cell phone number, e-mail, a random key or a QR Code (similar to a bar code ).

With this numbering, you register your Pix keys in the Caixa Tem application. It is worth remembering that the random key is automatically generated by Caixa, according to the rules of the Central Bank.

Pix is ​​a transaction with the same security as DOC or TED. And your transactions, through the Pix key, can be made to individuals, companies and government entities. Likewise, you will receive it by providing your Pix key.

Amounts paid in emergency aid

