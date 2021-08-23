Hurricane Grace kills 8 people and loses power off the coast of Mexico | World

Hurricane Grace caused the death of eight people in the Mexican state of Veracruz this Saturday (21). After reaching the eastern region of Mexico, it lost strength and was relegated to category 1. At around 9:00 am (Brasilia time), it had sustained winds of 150 km/h.

1 of 3 Hurricane Grace passes off the coast of Mexico. — Photo: REUTERS/Oscar Martinez Passage of Hurricane Grace off the coast of Mexico. — Photo: REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

The information was released by the National Hurricane Center of the United States (NHC, its acronym in English). At dawn this Saturday (21) , before reaching the coast of Mexico, Grace had winds of 195 km/h and was considered a category 3 hurricane.

Among the deaths, seven were in the state capital Xalapa and one in the city of Poza Rica, according to Cuitláhuac García, governor of Veracruz, at a press conference.

At 3:00 pm (GMT) the phenomenon was located 55 km from Mexico City with sustained winds of 75 km/h and traveling at 20 km/h, according to the report by the National Hurricane Center of the United States (NHC).

Despite the downgrade in the category, the hurricane led to a lack of electricity for part of the population, flooding and falling trees, according to Reuters.

The NHC said the Grace is heading west into Mexico, in a move that is expected to continue throughout the day.

The expectation is that the hurricane’s speed will continue to decrease as it moves to the central areas of the country.

According to the NHC, Grace is expected to turn into a tropical storm in the next few hours and dissipate by Sunday (22). The agency warned of risks after the passage of the hurricane, such as high tide, floods and landslides.

Grace reached regions such as Veracruz, an oil-producing state. There were floods in Ciudad Madero, in the state of Tamaulipas, where state-owned oil company Pemex is located.

2 of 3 Hurricane Grace Damage, in Tecolutla, Mexico, this Saturday (21). — Photo: REUTERS/Oscar Martinez Damage from Hurricane Grace, in Tecolutla, Mexico, this Saturday (21). — Photo: REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Mexico City’s international airport had some flights canceled due to the hurricane.

On Thursday (19), Grace had already reached the Caribbean coast of Mexico, leaving 700,000 people temporarily without electricity. Earlier this week, Jamaica and Haiti registered torrential rain related to the phenomenon.

3 of 3 Grace provokes big and strong in Boca del Rio, Veracruz, Mexico — Photo: Victoria Razo / AFP Photo Grace provokes big and strong in Boca del Rio, Veracruz, Mexico — Photo: Victoria Razo / AFP Photo