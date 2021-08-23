In Angra dos Reis, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira enjoy a weekend with a barbecue

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira attend a chef’s special barbecue at a luxury hotel in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro

Last Sunday, 23, Paolla Oliveira (39) and Diogo Nogueira (40) enjoy the free and sunny day to enjoy a special barbecue.

The event took place at a hotel in Ilha Grande, Angra dos Reis, where the chef Monique Gabiatti prepared an amazing meal.

On social networks, the cook shared a hug with both of them and even joked: “Why so much beauty?”.

At another time, the chef caught the singer giving a presentation of Foot on the sand and Paolla’s cute reaction.

The lovebirds took over the relationship on July 23 after several rumors and, since then, they have become the darlings of the web.





