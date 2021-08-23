‘In the times of the Emperor’: Teresa seeks an important ally to separate Pedro and Luísa

Leticia Sabatella is Teresa Cristina in ‘In the Emperor’s Times’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of “In the times of the Emperor”, Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will look for Caxias (Jackson Antunes) and ask for his help to separate Dom Pedro (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes). It will all start when she catches her husband kissing the countess. Some time later, she will go to the Marquis’ office to speak with him.

– Marquis, I know of your long relationship with my family. He was close to my father-in-law and my husband holds you in the highest regard.

– And I for His Majesty, in the same way. The Emperor is like a son to me.

– Yes, even for this reason I made the decision to come here. The emperor doesn’t know I’ve come. Like me, you know how important and necessary it is to keep our family name unblemished. You know that the excessive freedom of my father-in-law, Dom Pedro I, brought him many difficulties – she will comment.

The two will then talk about the affair between Dom Pedro I and the marquise de Santos and the frequent scandals. Teresa will then claim that there is a risk that the same will happen to her husband. Caxias will play it cool, but the empress will be direct:

– You know who I’m talking about, please don’t force me to be more explicit.

– As Your Majesty prefers.

“I did not come here for you to hear the wailing of a betrayed wife, but the legitimate concerns of an Empress. You know the damage that the imperial family’s bad reputation can do us. That’s why I’m here to ask, for the good of the nation, you need to help me – she will finish, leaving him with no way out.

