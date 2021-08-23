In two months, Brazil goes from 10th to 5th place among the countries with the most deaths per million by Covid-19 | Coronavirus

In two months, Brazil advanced from the 10th to the 5th position among the countries with the most deaths per million inhabitants by Covid-19. The data are from “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

Between June 10 and August 10, the Brazilian death rate was higher than that of Slovakia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, San Marino and Macedonia, trailing only Peru, Hungary, Bosnia and the Czech Republic.

During the period, deaths by Covid-19 in Brazil increased from 2,267 per million to 2,657 per million. This Thursday (19), it was 2,694 per million.

In absolute terms, Brazil is the second with the most deaths from the coronavirus: 573,658. First is the United States, with 626,225.

See the list of countries with the most Covid-19 proportional deaths in the world:

Peru: 6,081 deaths per 1 million inhabitants Hungary: 3,110 Bosnia and Herzegovina: 2962 Czech republic: 2,837 Brazil: 2694 Northern Macedonia: 2691 Bulgaria: 2,653 San Marino: 2,651 Montenegro: 2,646 Colombia: 2,435 Argentina: 2430 Slovakia: 2,298 Belgium: 2,184 Paraguay: 2,174 Slovenia: 2,134 Italy: 2,127 Croatia: 2020 Poland: 1989 Mexico: 1,949 United Kingdom: 1,939

Of the countries ahead of Brazil, the most populous is the Peru (32.5 million inhabitants). Next are Czech republic (10.7 million), Hungary (9.6 million) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (3.3 million).

Despite the advance in relation to other countries, deaths by Covid-19 are falling in Brazil in the last two months.

Since the last peak on June 19, when the moving average of 2,073 deaths was recorded, the index has been falling steadily. As of August 19, it was at 821 deaths, less than half.

The level, however, is still among the highest in the world. Only Indonesia, with an average of 1,281, and the United States, with 862, have higher moving averages.

Researcher Marcelo Gomes, from Fiocruz’s Scientific Computing Program, explains that the advance in relation to other countries, even with the drop in deaths, is due to the fact that the level of deaths is still very high in Brazil.

“As much as it is in a process of reduction, it is a reduction from an extremely high level. Therefore, even during this fall, the numbers are still expressive”, says the researcher, who coordinates Infogripe at Fiocruz.

He claims that, even with the drop, serious cases and hospitalizations remained until the end of July at a level higher than last year’s peak. Considering an average period of three weeks until death, these levels have therefore continued above the highest level of 2020 until recently.

“(The level) is still very high. And this is what we already have, the impact of the vaccine reducing serious cases and deaths, especially in the elderly population, which has already had very good D2 coverage for more than a month,” he says.

South falling, North rising

Driven by the reduction in deaths in Brazil, the death rate in South America has been falling since June.

In the opposite direction is North America, which has registered a rise in deaths since the end of July. The numbers are driven by the United States, which has difficulty advancing vaccination above 60% and is facing outbreaks of the new Delta variant.

Deaths by Covid-19 in the last 7 days (daily average proportional to population):

South America: average of 3.03 deaths per day per 1 million inhabitants

average of 3.03 deaths per day per 1 million inhabitants North America: 2.93

2.93 Europe: 1.75

1.75 World average: 1.26

1.26 Asia: 0.99

0.99 Africa: 0.65

0.65 Oceania: 0.34