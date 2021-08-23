iPhone 13 Pro: Hollow prototype photo shows rose gold color return

Update (08/23/21) – JB

September is approaching and the amount of rumors about the launch of the iPhone 13 line is expected to grow substantially in the coming days. This week, photos posted on social networks show a possible prototype of the iPhone 13 Pro in a new color: rose gold. As we know, several previous rumors pointed to the return of the striking color, and the design shown in the image matches the one that was revealed in several renderings. See below that the back of the smartphone changes practically nothing compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

According to information confirmed by various sources, the biggest change in the iPhone 13 lineup is on the front. That’s because the Apple finally managed to reduce the big notch which is used to accommodate Face ID sensors. On the back, this device comes with a triple camera setup as well as a LiDAR sensor. However, it is interesting to note that the image indicates that the camera module will be thicker. Remember that the iPhone 13 family should deliver LTPO OLED screen with refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, A15 Bionic chipset and enhanced Face ID. The devices are expected to be announced in mid-September.





23 Aug



20 Aug

Update (07/21/2021) – PM

iPhone 13 Pro may debut in four colors bringing back the rose gold hue and more

Rumors coming from China through someone connected to the component supply chain suggest that Apple may be gearing up to resurrect the nostalgic rose-gold hue on the iPhone. According to information, the iPhone 13 series should end up gaining a fourth color for Pro variants, which would be offered in silver (Silver), gold (Sunset Gold), black (Mate Black) and rose gold (Pale Rose Gold) tones. By way of comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are currently offered in grey, gold and blue. The simpler models have even more options for nuances, which seems to be maintained in the new generation of devices.





22 Jul



14 Jul

Touch ID under screen and notch removal

At the same time, other rumors corroborate that Apple continues to work on implementing Face ID and Touch ID under the screen. We know that the new generation of iPhones should bring a slightly smaller notch, but apparently Apple’s plans are more ambitious than that and include getting rid of the notch altogether — that’s what recent patents indicate. In addition to bringing back biometric authentication via fingerprint, the document suggests that the Cupertino giant is studying the possibility of giving its users an under-screen fingerprint reader as well. It describes ways to implement the sensor under the dashboard so that it can log authentication. Obviously, these changes aren’t likely to arrive in the next generation of iPhones, but it’s something to look forward to in the future.

Update (7/18/2021) – FM iPhone 13 may have 120 Hz screen and Apple Watch Always On Display mode; see the rumors

There is growing anticipation for the iPhone 13 series. Rumors indicate that the new models will be in high demand and will feature a familiar matte-back design in the more advanced variants. Also, an interesting change is the possible LTPO screen with 120 Hz refresh rates. A report from Bloomberg provides other details that can be expected about this device, which could bring the best fluidity to the iPhone screens. Also, according to the information, the display will apparently have a “always on” mode similar to that used on the Apple Watch.





The Always On Display feature debuted in the Apple Watch Series 6, allowing screen reading without excessive power consumption, as only a portion of the display will be continuously active and partially lit. For the iPhone 13 — as well as the Mini, Pro and Pro Max variants — this tool would allow the date, time, battery level and other system information to be visible when needed, even if the smartphone is on stand-by. According to the rumors, this technology will be named “ProMotion” by Apple. It has been said since May that the screens of the new generation of premium cellphones will be manufactured by LG and Samsung, such speculations already predicting the high refresh rates.





14 Jul



17 Aug

Other iPhone 13 specs include the A15 Bionic, Apple-designed chipset; notch with reduced dimensions for better screen use; support for Wi-Fi 6E and other improvements to the system which, of course, should be iOS 15. If the predictions are true, the new devices will be released in September. What do you expect to see on the iPhone 13? Tell us in the comments!

Original text (15/02/2021)

iPhone 13 may have Always On Display mode and several design improvements

Although Apple is still promoting the iPhone 12 line, it’s no secret that the market’s focus is on launching the iPhone 13 family models. According to the well-known and trusted Max Weinbach, the Cupertino giant must make a series of adjustments on this year’s devices. That way, we won’t have a sudden design change, something that’s already expected when it comes to Apple. Weinbach points out that the company must just refine the matte back of the iPhone 13 Pro variant: The matte background is getting refined. So on the 2021 iPhones, I’m sure the Pro models will have a textured back that’s a little tighter. They will be a little more comfortable to pick up.









01 Feb



23 Jan