Israel finds 3rd dose of vaccine greatly reduces the risks of Covid-19 | Coronavirus

A third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine significantly improved protection from infections and severe cases of Covid-19 among people aged 60 years and over in Israel , compared to those who received two doses, showed results of a study published by the Ministry of Health of the country this Sunday (22).

The data were presented at a meeting of a ministerial panel of vaccination experts on Thursday (19) and appeared on the ministry’s website this Sunday (22), although full details of the study have not been released.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receives the third dose of vaccine from Pfizer as part of a booster campaign to curb the spread of the Delta variant across the country

The findings were similar to statistics reported last week by Israeli health group Maccabi, one of several organizations administering booster shots to try to contain the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Detailing statistics from Israel’s Gertner Institute eKI Institute, ministry officials said they among people aged 60 years and over the protection against infection provided ten days after a third dose was four times greater than after two doses.

A third dose for over 60s offered five to six times more protection after ten days against serious illness and hospitalization.

This age group is particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, and in Israel they were the first to receive vaccinations in late December.

In recent weeks, the Ministry of Health has said immunity has declined over time for the elderly and young people alike.

Most of the vaccinated people who became seriously ill in Israel were over 60 years old.