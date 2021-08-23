it is still possible to settle debts for up to R$100; know how

Until the last balance of 2021, about 1 million Brazilians have already renegotiated their debts at Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome. Know more.

For those who have not been able to perform the debt renegotiation promoted by Serasa, with settlement of debts for up to R$ 100.00, the deadline was extended to August 31st. Discounts on debt settlement can reach 99%, depending on the company’s conditions.

In 2020 alone, around 6 million debts were paid through the Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome program. In 2021, until the last balance made by Serasa, they would have already benefited about 1 million Brazilians. One of the facilities offered by Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome is the practical negotiation, which can last a few minutes.

All in all, they are 24 partner companies from Serasa that have negotiations with advantages of up to 99% discount. Serasa has an app for Android and iOS, where you can trade and follow up.

The renegotiation of debts can also be done on the Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome page. Another two ways is through WhatsApp (11) 99575-2096 and through a toll-free phone call 0800-591-1222.

Serasa Limpa Fair Name

The process is simple and fast. Just enter the platform through the app or website, as well as in other channels and choose the offers available for settlement in your CPF. Then do the following steps:

Make a registration informing your data (CPF, RG, full name); After registration, log in to the platform; Identify the “Consult Free Debts” button highlighted in pink; Click on it; Check out offers for discounts on your debts; Accept the agreement that is viable and print the payment slip. After payment, just wait for the negotiation to proceed.

If you have any pending issues with Serasa, this is the time to pay off your debts and clear your name again.