‘It was horrible to see so many people with nowhere to go’, English account who left Kabul on a crowded plane | Fantastic

Being on a plane became a matter of life. Or death. In the chaos of the end of a regime, being Western is an advantage.

Being alone at this time was also a certain advantage. This was the case with Afghan journalist Ramin Rahman: “The American planes began to land and soldiers got out of their cars leading a group to the US military base at the airport. Many people ran after them, myself included. It was horrible because children fell, got hurt , women also fell. And I finally made it to the plane, which was very crowded.” See the full report in the video above.