James McAvoy destroyed ‘The Elder Scrolls IV’ album because of his gambling addiction

During an interview on the website of forbes, where he discussed his role in ’12 Minutes’, James McAvoy revealed that he is a big fan of ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion‘. In fact, the actor’s addiction to gambling was so great that it ended up reaching an extreme point.

“My girlfriend at the time bought me an Xbox 360 in addition to the physical media for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. This is the kind of game I’ve always liked since I was a kid. Zelda-style RPG’s, Secret of Mana, that sort of thing. I’m in love with fantasy RPG’s.”

Explained.

“So, there I was, 4:00 AM, playing Oblivion. That’s when I started thinking, ‘Oh my God, I need to do something.’ I took the Xbox 360 disk, turned on the kitchen fire, and put it in there. I simply watched the disk being destroyed and melted. My reaction was, ‘Okay, we’re done, we’re done, never again!’ “

‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ received critical and public acclaim.

The plot begins with the mysterious assassination of the Emperor, Uriel Septim VII, leaving the throne of Tamriel empty. With the Empire on the verge of collapsing, the portals of Oblivion are opened and the Daedras march on Tamriel, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

To fight this evil, the player must find the lost heir to the throne and clarify the sinister conspiracy that threatens to destroy all of Tamriel and thus end the Crisis of Oblivion.