Jeep Commander goes on pre-sale on Thursday with special conditions – 23/08/2021

Jeep announced the start of pre-ordering the Commander from Thursday (26). The sale will be carried out through a special product site with a batch of 500 units and which will have special conditions for these buyers.

The hotsite will open for sales from 10am on Thursday. Anyone wishing to make a reservation must pay a down payment of R$5,000. The reservation can also be made at dealerships mirrored by the country. If you give up on the purchase, you will receive the value back.

The first 500 buyers of the Jeep Commander will receive a kit with a leather suitcase with the model name and a bag with Trousseau branded toiletries.

Those who buy the car by the end of the pre-sale, on October 7th, will also receive the first three free reviews. Jeep is still offering Fipe table value on used Renegade and Compass.

Jeep Commander

Jeep’s new SUV has seven seats and will be built on the same platform as Renegade and Compass. The model will be available in two versions.

The entry comes with the 1.3 turboflex engine up to 185 hp and 4×2 traction, while the top version will come with the 2.0 turbodiesel engine of 170 hp and 4×4 traction. In both cases, the exchange is automatic, with six and nine speeds, respectively.

The model will come with the same connectivity package found in Compass, such as Wi-Fi with integrated 4G, ADAS package with autonomous emergency braking and lane reader, among others.