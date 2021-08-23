Jeep Renegade 2023 promises to surprise with new mechanical sets

It is a fact that today we have a great gap in terms of efficiency when looking at the Jeep Renegade range.

If, with the 2.0 turbodiesel engine under the hood, the compact SUV excels in terms of accelerations and resumptions, in addition to offering balanced fuel consumption and the high autonomy inherent in this type of engine, the Renegade 1.8 flex has high consumption averages. and its performance falls far short of expectations.

All of this, however, is expected to change as of line 2023 of the Renegade. In addition to being more efficient, the SUV will also have new mechanical sets, which will position it in a very interesting way in the category.

According to what was found out by Marlos Ney Vidal, responsible for the website Secrets, Jeep plans a radical change in the engine portfolio for the national Renegade.

Due to the new emission rules that come into effect from next year, the Jeep will remove from the scene the two current engines of the Renegade, applying only the 1.0 and 1.3 in the SUV, both from the GSE family, with turbo, direct injection and the sophisticated MultiAir valve command.

all-wheel drive

A great balcony for the Renegade 2023 raised by Secrets is that both the 1.0 and 1.3 configuration should offer the all-wheel drive system as an option. This will certainly give Renegade a very unique market positioning.

Today, compact SUVs sold in Brazil that combine gasoline or flex engine with the option of four-wheel drive are very rare. Currently we have in the Suzuki range, for example, the Vitara and the S-Cross with this option. Renault will probably also have to combine its 1.3 TCe (turbo with direct injection) with the CVT and all-wheel drive system in national Duster.

If, in fact, the Renegade 2023 hits the market with the option of four-wheel drive for both mechanical configurations, we are talking about the first higher-volume model in the category to adopt such a solution, something that promises to further expand the commercial appeal of the Jeep in front of models such as VW T-Cross, Chevrolet Tracker, Hyundai Creta, Honda HR-V, among others.

Even in the 1.0 GSE configuration, according to the Secrets, the Renegade should deliver an interesting performance by bringing under the hood approximately 130 hp and 21 kgfm of torque, with the advantage, due to the supercharging, of the maximum force available at low revs. This should give the SUV much more interesting responses at the wheel than currently occurs with the Renegade 1.8.

In the case of the future Renegade 1.3 turbo, we’ve already noticed that in the Compass 2022 and on Torus 2022 the engine is more than enough with its 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm, soon it should repeat the same feat in Jeep’s compact SUV.

Aesthetic improvements

Finally, as already we approach, the Renegade 2023 will also debut a slight external improvement (facelift), apparently contemplating new bumpers, front grille and design of the alloy wheels.

The interior, according to the recent catches advanced, will follow the formula applied in the Compass 2022 and will undergo a more in-depth review, contemplating changes in the dashboard, the brand’s new steering wheel and a larger screen for the multimedia center.

An evolution in the technology package and the arrival of driving assistants at the Renegade are also expected. The forecast is that the 2023 line of the model will be launched in January of next year.

Certainly the improvements should collaborate even more for the commercial success that Renegade registers in our market. We will keep track of all the details!