Joe Biden says 28,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan; US to help allied Afghans | World

Biden also said that flights departing from Kabul are not going directly to the US.
The measure would be to prevent possible terrorist attacks, as both the Taliban and other groups operating in the region can target US forces.
In addition to the 23 military flights carried out in the last 24 hours, the US will have 35 civilian flights to take people from Afghanistan to allied bases located on four continents.
Joe Biden once again stated that “every American who wants to come home, goes home.” According to him, there is no possibility of evacuating the large number of people “without seeing these images on television”. He declined to give details of the operations being carried out on Afghan soil, but said there had been a tactical shift to enable more people to arrive safely at Kabul airport.