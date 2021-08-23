Joséphine Baker will be the first black woman to enter the Pantheon | World

The French-American artist Joséphine Baker (1906-1975) will join the Paris Pantheon from November 30th. A leading figure in the French anti-Nazi resistance and anti-racist struggle, Baker will be the first black person and sixth woman to rest in the centuries-old French necropolis.

The information was confirmed this Sunday (22) by sources close to President Emmanuel Macron and by the newspaper Le Parisien. According to the French vehicle, the president announced the news to a group of personalities who agreed with Baker’s transfer to the Pantheon. Currently, his remains are buried in Monaco.

“When the president told us yes, it was a great joy,” said businesswoman Jennifer Gueson, one of the people received who defended Baker’s entry into the Pantheon. According to eGuesdon, Macron announced the artist’s entry on July 21st.

Brian Bouillonr-Baker, one of Baker’s 12 adopted children, was also among Macron’s guests. The request for ‘pantheonization’ would have been made by the Baker family since 2013, according to Jennifer Guesdon, and the petition has “almost 40,000 signatures”.

First black star and war spy

Joséphine Baker is considered the first big star of the theater magazine. She was also the first black woman to play the lead role in a major film production in the 1927 French feature “The Mermaid of the Tropics”. She was also one of the most renowned dancers at the iconic Folies Bergère. In Paris, she became known for her sensual dances and the ironic banana skirt, which defined her image at the time.

Still known for her anti-racist stances, Josephine was one of the black artists who refused to perform to segregated audiences in the United States, where the singer was born and was also one of the victims of Jim Crow segregation.

In Europe, her glamorous artist image made her a big name in the French Resistance against the Nazis. Known by the nicknames Black Venus, Black Pearl and Creole Goddess, the spotlight on her sensuality made her go unnoticed as a war spy: in addition to hiding several Frenchmen on her property during the Nazi invasion of Paris, Baker used her tour of America from the South to smuggle documents to General Charles de Gaulle. In his scores he carried coded information about German troop movements in France.

For more than a century, the Pantheon was the secular necropolis of “great men – and women -” in France, whose memory the “recognized homeland” wants to honor. The imposing building is in the heart of the French capital. Among the 80 “pantheonized” characters are politicians, writers, scientists, some religious and many military.

Currently, there are only the remains of five women, like those of Simone Veil, the last to have been included in 2018. French writer Maurice Genevoix was the last “pantheonized” in 2020.

Joséphine Baker will be the sixth woman to enter the Pantheon after Sophie Berthelot, physicist Marie Curie, resistance fighters Germaine Tillion and Geneviève de Gaulle-Anthonioz, as well as Simone Veil, who was also a political figure.

Sophie Berthelot, the first to rest there, alongside her husband, the scientist Marcelino Berthelot, whom she had helped in her research, had distinguished herself “in honor of her marital virtue.”

See who the women of the French Pantheon are, in the order they entered:

Born in Warsaw in 1867, Marya Salomea Sklodowska came to Paris to study physics and mathematics. She married the physicist Pierre Curie in 1895. They found two new radioactive atoms, named polonium and radium, and obtained the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 with Henri Becquerel.

In 1906, Pierre Curie was hit by a truck. A widow, Marie Curie had an affair with physicist Paul Langevin, who also rests in the Pantheon. But the betrayed wife filed a complaint against her and the scandal broke out in 1911, ending their romance. That same year, she received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

The only woman in the world to be laureate twice, she died in 1934.

In 1995, her ashes were transferred to the Pantheon with those of her husband, in the presence of Polish President Lech Walesa. A decision by President François Mitterrand taken at the suggestion of Simone Veil and other personalities.

Marcelino Berthelot (1827-1907) was a chemist, biologist and politician. Many streets, squares, schools or secondary schools bear the name of one who deposited more than 1,000 scientific patents and was Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Education.

When his wife, Sophie (born Niaudet), who helped him with his research, fell ill, he told his children (the couple were six) that he couldn’t “survive” her. He died a few moments after her. The causes of his death have not been clearly elucidated.

The family agreed to “pantheonize” him on condition that Sophie was buried with him. Minister Aristide Briand said in his 1907 eulogy: “She possessed all the rare qualities that allow a beautiful, gracious, kind, gentle and cultured woman to be associated with a man’s concerns, dreams and work. Genius”.

Genevieve de Gaulle-Anthonioz

The first woman to receive the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, Geneviève de Gaulle-Anthonioz (1920-2002) was the niece of General de Gaulle. Student of history, he joined the famous Resistance Network of the Museum of Man, one of the first created in Paris. Denounced and arrested in 1943, she was deported in January 1944 to Ravensbrück, where she was with Germaine Tillion.

Back from the concentration camp, she worked for a period at the Ministry of Culture with André Malraux with her husband Bernard Anthonioz. But, in late 1958, he met Father Joseph Wresinski, creator of the “Help in any danger” movement, which would become the ATD Quart-Monde. In 1964, she assumed the head of the association. In 1996, she appealed to parliamentarians for a social cohesion bill finally passed in 1998.

Ethnologist, Germaine Tillion (1907-2008) was a tireless fighter for human rights. Student of the sociologist Marcel Mauss, in 1934 she left to investigate the Berber population in the Aurès. Half historian, half reporter, she completed four missions there.

During the war, she participated in the creation of the Man Museum Network. She was also deported to Ravensbrück at the same time as her mother Émilie. Holder of numerous decorations for her heroic deeds during the war, she is the second woman to become Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor.

On her return from the concentration camp, she worked at the CNRS and at the École Pratique des Hautes Etudes, writing several books about Ravensbrück, Algeria or her profession.

His coffin and that of Geneviève de Gaulle-Anthonioz were installed in the Pantheon in 2015, without his remains, at the request of their families who wanted to keep them in the cemeteries where they are buried.

Simone Veil, Auschwitz survivor, minister of health (1974-1978) and president of the European Parliament (1979-1982), was one of France’s favorite personalities.

Also academic, she was president of the Shoah Memory Foundation (2001-2007).

Her notoriety and popularity owe much to her struggle for the voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion) law to be adopted in 1975, despite opposition from much of the right.