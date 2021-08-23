Juventus coach explains Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and manager answers exit rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench in the tie for youth with the Udinese for 2 to 2 at the premiere of Italian Championship this Sunday. With the ball market in its final stretch, the situation generated controversy – the European press reported that the Portuguese would have asked not to start because he was inclined to leave. After the match, the club’s coach and director denied it.

“Cristiano is fine, I talked to him seeing everyone’s physical condition at the beginning of the season, also thinking about the game especially at the beginning, and I told him: ‘Get off the bench, in the second half we’ll need you to come in’”, he explained Massimiliano Allegri.

According to the Juventus coach, CR7 reacted well.

“He made himself available and also did well: he scored a goal, which unfortunately was not worth an inch,” he added.

Who also spoke about the situation was Pavel Nedved, former player and current vice president of the club.

“It was a choice shared with the player”, he guaranteed. “It’s normal at the beginning of the season, when the physical condition isn’t perfect. It’s a question of the whole cast. Even Chiellini, the European champion, is on the bench. Allegri is making the best team”, he continued.

Asked once again if Cristiano Ronaldo is still at Juventus, Nedved repeated what he has been saying.

“Absolutely yes”, he defined.

After the tie this Sunday, Juventus returns to the field next Saturday, when they receive the empoli, at 3:40 pm (Brasilia), with transmission of the ESPN Brazil.