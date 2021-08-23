Kabul airport shooting leaves Afghan soldier dead | World

An Afghan soldier died and three others were wounded after a firefight with unidentified gunmen at the north gate of Kabul airport, according to information from the German Armed Forces. The exchange of fire also involved American and German military personnel. It is not yet known whether the dead soldier was part of the Taliban.

On Saturday, seven people trying to leave Afghanistan were crushed to death against the airport gates. “Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghans who died in the crowds in Kabul,” it said in a statement from the British Defense Ministry.

After the turmoil that caused the deaths, the Taliban managed to establish order and tried to organize queues for access, according to information from Reuters. On Saturday, the United States warned of the risks in the region.

Reuters reports that a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) official reported at least 20 deaths in the past seven days in or around the airport.

Biden says chaos was inevitable in Afghanistan after US troops left

US President Joe Biden said this Sunday (22), during a press conference that the US objective is “to remove all Americans and evacuate the Afghan allies”. According to him, 28 thousand people were evacuated from the country in August, 11 thousand of which in 36 hours.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace wrote a column in the Daily Mail newspaper, also on Sunday, and said that if the deadline set by the US for leaving Afghanistan is not extended, there will be no time to evacuate all the people they want. leave the country.

“Maybe the Americans can stay longer, and they’ll have our full support if they stay … I’ve been saying all along that no nation is going to get everyone out,” Wallace said.