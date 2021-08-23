Kalil says it came from him back home in Belo Horizonte: ‘It worked out’

“Unlike the passion I have with football, it seems that the clubs came to Belo Horizonte City Hall and asked for the football test event. It is important for fans to know that this, when we talk about football, was an initiative of Alexandre Kalil, who asked the Committee of Confrontation to give us the opportunity to know if we could go back,” he said.

“Pay attention: no manager of any club has been, via official letter, personally, and asking or thinking of the fans. It makes me absurd, how suddenly it seems that we are unilaterally closing football. The fans and the population have to know that we opened unilaterally, after we decided that it deserved a chance, we called the club to put in the protocols, which unfortunately, unfortunately, came to pass,” began Kalil, at a press conference.

Atltico x River Plate: photos of the Galo fans on their return to Mineiro

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press There is no description for this image or gallery A meeting organized by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte between representatives of the municipal government, football clubs – America, Atltico and Cruzeiro – and Minas Arena (the concessionaire responsible for managing Mineiro) was scheduled for 9:00 am on Monday. However, the meeting was canceled with the decision taken by the PBH already at the weekend.

“Everyone watched, Brazil watched, it was a real scandal, but let’s not blame anyone. If they couldn’t list it, if Minas Arena wasn’t prepared, if the fan doesn’t wear a mask, today it was even reported by the press that obviously there were no 16 thousand people in Mineiro and there really wasn’t,” said the mayor of Belo Horizonte, regarding the game between Atltico and River Plate. He added: “We redid the protocol in the World Cup model, in the Cruzeiro game, and it failed again. America didn’t play because they didn’t want to, they will follow the CBF protocol.” Cruzeiro x Confiana: photos of the game with the fans’ return to Mineiro There is no description for this image or gallery tests failed

Mineiro was the stage for both test events. The first game took place last Wednesday (18), between Atltico and River Plate, from Argentina, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. Even with a series of restrictions and pre-established rules, the match registered crowding and disobedience to the rules.

In light of what was observed on Wednesday, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte met with representatives for brief corrections aiming at a match between Cruzeiro and Confiana, on the last Friday (20th), for the 20th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The scenes, however, were similar to the game between Atltico and River, but on a smaller scale.

Mineiro, who generally discloses the paying and present public with the game still in progress, has not yet released this data. Cruzeiro, the game’s host, was also responsible for informing on Saturday the number of fans, but has not yet manifested itself.