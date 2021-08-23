Kalil says it came from him back home in Belo Horizonte: ‘It worked out’

“Pay attention: no manager of any club has been, via official letter, personally, and asking or thinking of the fans. It makes me absurd, how suddenly it seems that we are unilaterally closing football. The fans and the population have to know that we opened unilaterally, after we decided that it deserved a chance, we called the club to put in the protocols, which unfortunately, unfortunately, came to pass,” began Kalil, at a press conference.
Atltico x River Plate: photos of the Galo fans on their return to Mineiro
He added: “We redid the protocol in the World Cup model, in the Cruzeiro game, and it failed again. America didn’t play because they didn’t want to, they will follow the CBF protocol.”
Cruzeiro x Confiana: photos of the game with the fans’ return to Mineiro
tests failed
Even with a series of restrictions and pre-established rules, the match registered crowding and disobedience to the rules.
The scenes, however, were similar to the game between Atltico and River, but on a smaller scale.
Mineiro, who generally discloses the paying and present public with the game still in progress, has not yet released this data. Cruzeiro, the game’s host, was also responsible for informing on Saturday the number of fans, but has not yet manifested itself.