Lack of Oxygen to Treat Covid Makes Orlando Reduce Water Use – News

The city of Orlando (USA) asked this Friday (20) its inhabitants an “immediate” reduction in water consumption due to the shortage of liquid oxygen needed for the treatment of patients with covid-19 in front of a explosion of admissions in the State of Florida.

Mayor Buddy Dyer explained that there is a “huge national demand” for liquid oxygen and urged the community and businesses to avoid watering lawns and washing vehicles for at least a week.

“Another result is what happens when residents are not vaccinated and become seriously ill and need urgent medical care and support,” Dyer lamented at a news conference.

The OUC (Orlando Public Services Commission) said that liquid oxygen used to treat the city’s water is being diverted to hospitals.

The weekly supply of 10 trucks of liquid oxygen to treat drinking water in the city is being reduced to seven or even five because of the growing number of hospitalizations, which now exceeds 17,000 in Florida.

The OUC emphasized that it is critical to reduce irrigation for lawns and gardens, which accounts for 40% of water use in the Central Florida region, home to famous Universal and Disney theme parks.

The authorities stressed that if water consumption is not reduced, they will have to issue an alert for residents to boil it before consumption.

According to data from US federal agencies, 17,198 people are currently admitted to 258 Florida hospitals, and only 6.9% of ICU beds (Intensive Care Units) are available.

In addition, for the second week in a row, the state Department of Health reported more than 150,000 new cases of covid-19.