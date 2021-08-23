Leifert says Boninho will scold after ten

Tiago Leifert, the presenter of “Super Dance of the Famous”, played with the fierce dispute between Viviane Araújo and Dandara Mariana in the last semifinal tonight, which ensured perfect score for the entire jury, and provoked thinking about the reaction of Boninho, director of TV Globo .

“Boninho is going to be mad at us today,” he said, laughing, after Viviane made her tango performance and received another ten from the technical and artistic jury.

“Sometimes we look at each other here because we are taken by surprise. It’s not that we hope they make mistakes, in no way, we have to be fair,” said Carlinhos de Jesus, one of the names of the technical jury .

“We look at each other and wonder what we’re going to do because, like, there’s nothing else to do. You have to be honest with what we’re seeing and with your work. I’m fired,” he joked Claudia Mota, technical judge alongside Carlinhos.

“Vivi, we don’t know what will happen, but it was her best performance ever,” acknowledged Tiago Leifet, praising the actress’ performance.