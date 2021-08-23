Leila ‘spoils’ the future of a medallion at Palmeiras and warns: “Everything at its own time”

Palmeiras has been oscillating a lot in the Brazilian championship and stumbled in the team’s last four matches in the competition. In these matches, Verdão lost three and drew one. Performance well below expectations, mainly because the club is one of the favorites for the national tournament title this current season.

off the lawns, Leila Pereira continues revealing its projects if it is elected president of Verdão at the end of the year. In an interview with Radio Capital, the president of Crefisa spoke about the future of Felipe Melo, whose contract is nearing its end and has not yet been asked to renew. Galiotte, current president of the São Paulo club, has no plans to keep the medallion, but the situation has not yet been made official.

“Felipe Melo is a great player. I respect and have a huge affection for the athlete. He always honored the Palmeiras shirt, but everything in its own time. If I am elected president of Palmeiras, I will talk to our committee about this renewal, because I think it has to be a technical decision. That we will only decide after the elections. Then we decide what to do, but always based on a technical decision”, explained Leila.

O defender I have already said that his desire is to stay at Alviverde and retire wearing the shirt of the São Paulo club. The tendency is for his fate to be decided through an assessment by Abel Ferreira, who has already praised the athlete a lot, especially his leadership on and off the field.

On social networks, there is a division of opinion regarding the renewal or not of the athlete. The “Pitbull” is now 38 years old and is in the final stages of his career. On the other hand, his fitness has always been above average, so he believes he can still play at a high level for a while longer.