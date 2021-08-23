Lexa cut sugar from the food; know 10 benefits of this decision – 08/22/2021

Lexa used Instagram to tell her that she changed her diet and decided to cut sugar from her diet. In one of the images, she appears smiling and wrote: “5 days without sugar”. Recently, the singer stated that she gained 10 kilos during the pandemic and that she was not practicing physical activity very often.

In another image, she showed lettuce, vegetables and fruits, and said that the kitchen usually makes everything ready for her and her husband, MC Guimê.

What does it mean to “cut the sugar”?

When we talk about going without sugar, we usually refer to added sugar in sweets and processed foods, such as cakes and breads, in addition to sweets. This includes, for example, refined sugar, demerara and brown sugar, in addition to fructose and glucose syrups.

But sugars present in foods, such as fructose (from fruits) and lactose (from milk and dairy products) can and should be kept, as well as complex carbohydrates — present in whole foods (such as breads and pasta) and also in rich foods in starch (such as sweet potatoes and cassava).

This is because, currently, there is a consensus among most experts that diets — made by people without any health problem that require a specific diet — are less restrictive and more balanced — that is, that they include all food groups so that, a Once the desired weight loss is achieved, it is sustainably maintained for life.

Benefits of a low-sugar diet

It’s not just Lexa who decided to cut back on sugar in the name of healthier eating. Paola Machado, columnist of the VivaBem and Master in Health Sciences with a focus on exercise physiology and immunology she also decided years ago to avoid food and even wrote a text explaining the reasons that led her to make this decision.

The expert also listed 10 benefits of lowering sugar:

Benefits to the heart. Reducing sugar intake can help lower high blood pressure, lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol, and raise HDL ("good") cholesterol, all of which help reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. A 2014 study found that those consuming 17% to 21% of their calories from added sugar had a 38% higher risk of death from heart disease compared to those consuming 8% of their calories from candy.

It can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Although sugar doesn't necessarily cause diabetes, research suggests that too much sugar, particularly from sugary drinks, significantly increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

It can reduce the risk of cancer. It is not described in the literature that sugar consumption causes the cancer cell to proliferate, but research shows that reducing or even cutting out sweets from your diet can help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and prostate cancer.

It can keep your immune system strong. Research suggests there may be a correlation between sugar and our white blood cell count. One study found that eating just 100 grams of sugar reduced the ability of our white blood cells to kill bacteria by up to 50%.

Can improve mental health Dessert may seem like a quick boost, but research suggests that too much sugar in sweets and drinks increases the risk of mental disorders and depression.

It can prevent premature aging. Sugar damages collagen and elastin in the skin, which are essential for preventing wrinkles and fine lines. It also appears to trigger an inflammatory response that causes acne and psoriasis in some individuals.

It can improve cognitive function. Research suggests that a high-sugar diet may play a role in damaging specific areas of the brain involved in memory formation through inflammation, increasing the risk of dementia, Alzheimer's and other neurological diseases.

It will improve your oral health. Sugar is the preferred fuel for bacteria that love to cause cavities, plaque, and bad breath in your mouth, so cutting it can greatly reduce your dental bills.

Your craving and craving for sugar may disappear. While the concept of "sugar addiction" is controversial, it makes sense that when we cut out candy, our taste buds just adjust. In fact, research suggests that a low-sugar diet makes food taste sweeter, so you steer clear of eating sweets.

It can reduce the risk of asthma. Research suggests that an inflammatory diet high in added sugars may increase your risk of asthma, so reducing it may help you breathe better.

