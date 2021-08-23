LG to release 42″ OLED TVs optimized for video games in 2022

Remember that LG Display deals with the manufacture of TV panels and not the final product, a task that is performed by LG Electronics. Therefore, it is normal that there is a certain amount of time between the availability of the panels and the sale of televisions.

Some internal industry sources claim that LG Electronics initially planned to launch 42″ OLEDs in the second half of 2021. of January.

The 42″ model, which we believe is always equipped with Ultra HD resolution, will further expand the offering by bringing the line of OLED TVs (not just from LG: panels are supplied for almost every major brand in the market) in one range that was not covered previously, as currently the smallest model available is 48″.