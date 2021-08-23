Lionel Scaloni summons Argentina to duel against Brazil and promotes Dybala’s return | international football

On Monday, coach Lionel Scaloni released the list of squads for Argentina’s next commitments for the South American qualifiers against Brazil, Venezuela and Bolivia. And it promoted a strong return to the cast. Striker Dybala, from Juventus, was again given a chance after being out of the last calls – including the Copa America.

Another athlete that is back is Lautaro Martínez, who had a good season with Inter Milan. of action until November due to a right calf injury.

In addition to Agüero, another embezzlement in relation to the group that won the Copa América in Brazil is that of Marchesín, Porto goalkeeper, who underwent surgery on his right knee. He gave way to Jerónimo Rulli. Only two players who play in Argentine football are on the list: goalkeeper Armani and striker Julián Alvarez, from River Plate.

1 of 1 As a new club, Messi is on Lionel Scaloni’s list — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol As a new club, Messi is on Lionel Scaloni’s list — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Argentina starts its marathon on the next FIFA Date against Venezuela, on September 2, away from home. Then, on the 5th, he visits Brazil in another away game, in São Paulo. The last duel is against Bolivia, in Buenos Aires, on the 9th.

These will be the first commitments of the Argentine national team after winning the Copa América in Brazil, with the right to victory over the Brazilian team in the decision at Maracanã, by 1-0.

See the list of players: