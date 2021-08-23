Lisca asks for up to three signings, and Vasco’s direction guarantees effort to reinforce cast | Vasco

Vasco’s management met with Lisca after the coach spoke publicly about the need to correct the route in Serie B. On Sunday, the day the delegation returned to Rio after the defeat by Operário-PR, President Jorge Salgado and Executive Director of Football Alexandre Bird heard from the coach the request for up to three reinforcements. They assured him that, despite the difficulties, they will make the necessary effort to meet the request.

+ Since 2006, only four teams have gone up with scores equal to or less than Vasco’s in the 20th round

Lisca not only knows how he understood the current situation. Since arriving in São Januário, the coach has had routine meetings with the direction, a practice of the football department. Salgado goes to the CT every week and there was a forecast that, after a month of work by the technician, a diagnosis of the situation would be debated.

At the meeting between the three, Lisca asked for two to three reinforcements. He pointed out the positions he thinks are important to qualify. He didn’t even name names. The regulation of Series B allows new entries until September 30th. The window for athletes from abroad closes on August 30th.

Lisca spoke of the need to strengthen the team after the defeat by Operário-PR. Soon after, the direction expressed itself saying that the coach is “the ideal person to put the Club back in Serie A.” Before the match, at a press conference, both Salgado and Bird were asked about the possibility of strengthening the squad. At the time, they mentioned some difficulties, such as the release by other clubs. Vasco is also experiencing a scenario of financial complications.