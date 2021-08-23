Liverpool and Lyon reach an agreement and Shaqiri will strengthen the French club

This Sunday (22), Liverpool and Lyon reached an agreement to close the transfer of Swiss striker Xherdan Shaqiri to the French team. The information is from Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specializing in the transfer market.

Shaqiri will sign a three-year contract with the French team, according to the information, and Liverpool will receive around €12m (£75m) for the player.

Starting next season, you can watch ALL Champions games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

The Swiss, who has played for the Reds since 2018, had already confirmed to the European press that he had asked to leave the club. At the time, the striker had indicated that he intended to return to Italy and play for Lazio.

In the last three seasons, there have been 63 games, eight goals and nine assists for Shaqiri in the Liverpool shirt.