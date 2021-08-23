Liverpool bar Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino from the national team, says newspaper

Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino could lose the next three games for the Brazilian team in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar – against Chile, Argentina and Peru. This is because, according to the English newspaper “Daily Mail”, Liverpool decided not to release the athletes due to the covid-19 pandemic, more specifically due to the quarantine rules that involve the entry of Brazilians into England.

As Brazil is part of the ‘red list’ of the English in relation to travel, if they came to Brazil, Liverpool athletes would have to be isolated for 10 days in a hotel before returning to England.

With that, despite the stoppage of the Premier League for the date FIFA, Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino would embezzle Liverpool in the fourth round of the competition, in an away game against Leeds.

Salah is also barred

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have taken the same decision with striker Mohammed Salah, as Egypt also falls on the country’s travel red list.

At first, the player could travel to Gabon to face the local team for the African qualifiers for the World Cup, since the country is not part of the same list as Brazil and Egypt. However, Salah could not go to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, for the match against Angola.