Lore Improta and Léo Santana are visited by Carla Perez and Xanddy; Look

The ‘Improta-Santana’ family is more than happy with the upcoming arrival of Liz, the first daughter of Léo and Lore. And this Saturday (21), the couple received an illustrious visit from Xanddy and Carla Perez. On a social network, Xanddy posted a picture of his wife touching her belly and wrote:

‘Yesterday was the day to visit this beautiful family that we love so much and take a little gift from our niece Liz. @loreimprota @leosantana, what a delicious night you gave us’, he said.