Luan Peres, ex-Santos, is attacked by fans during a French Championship game

At least three Olympique athletes suffered scratches and left marks on their bodies.
At least three Olympique Marseille players suffered injuries during Sunday’s riot against Nice, in which home team fans invaded the Riviera stadium lawn. Among the injured is defender Luan Peres, ex-Santos, who had scratches. The match was worth the French championship.
Photos already circulating on social networks also show injuries to the steering wheel Mattéo Guendouzi and attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet.
The confusion started around 30 minutes into the second half. Home team fans threw a bottle in Payet’s back before a corner kick. The Olympique midfielder got angry and received support from teammates to fight back.
Afterwards, fans invaded the lawn, attacked players, and the match had to be stopped.
Stadium security was unable to control the riot.
Paralyzed for over an hour, it had a restart authorized by the referee. But as the visiting team refused to return, it ended right away.
* With information from GE