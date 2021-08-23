‘Lucky to live by your side’

Turning 43 years old this Sunday, Irandhir Santos received a passionate declaration from her husband, Roberto Efrem Filho, who has been married for 12. The university professor, who lives with the actor in Recife, Pernambuco, spoke of how lucky it is to live with Irandhir and stressed his “irresistible will to live”.

“There is a world, there is time for so lucky that this is living by your side, counting on your ways of influencing reality and transforming it into newness and difference, desire and hope. You are an ancient force given to surrender and to beauty, to what most delicately makes us human, to what is truly worthwhile in this. I am grateful to witness to her the days, the murmurs of those who rehearse the text as she walks through the house, this irresistible will to live. love. I love you enormously, the thread and the linen”, wrote Roberto on Instagram, also posting a photo of the smiling actor, with a flower in his ear.

Irandhir Santos and her husband, writer and teacher Roberto Efrem Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Irandhir could be seen recently in the skin of the villain Álvaro in the soap opera “Amor de Mãe”. The actor is already cast in the role of José Lucas de Nada in the remake of “Pantanal” on Globo.

Husband posted photo of Irandhir Santos, who turns 43 Photo: reproduction/ instagram