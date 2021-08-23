Luísa Sonza wears mini dress in her first single appearance

Luísa Sonza chose a little black dress for her first appearance on TV after confirming the separation from Vitão.

The singer performs today at “Domingão” with a dress by the Mugler brand sold for 590 euros, around R$ 3,735 at the current price.

Mini dress worn by Luísa Sonza is on sale for 590 euros Image: Reproduction/Mugler

The mini dress is made of lycra and fits snugly on the body. To compose the look, the singer also bet on gloves also in black. The dress is not for sale in Brazil, but it is available on the brand’s official website.

Luísa said that she will perform three of her songs during the painting “Super Dança dos Famosos”. The singer has a new album, “Doce 22” and is also presenting her own program on Multishow called “Prazer Luísa”.

See more photos of Luísa Sonza’s look: