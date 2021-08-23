Luxembourg praises Cruzeiro group in backstage video and reiterates search for G-4: “I didn’t come for a walk” | cruise

The triumph by 1-0 over Confiança, in Serie B, was reason for celebration at Cruzeiro, obviously. A lot of celebration of the cast, among themselves, and also with the fans. In the dressing room, they were congratulated by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who liked what he saw.

In the behind-the-scenes video of the match (watch above), released by Cruzeiro on Saturday, the coach praised the persistence of the team and the role of the players who left the bench. Among them, Wellington Nem was the most prominent. Claudinho, Flávio and Felipe Augusto were the other athletes called on by Luxa during the game.

– Today’s victory was achieved by perseverance, by the changes of the players who entered. And that’s really good, because you’re also going to have the player. Anyone who thinks they are out is suddenly on the field and will have to help. And most importantly: two games without a goal. You are always close to victory.

1 of 2 Vanderlei Luxemburgo shows confidence in access — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Vanderlei Luxemburgo shows confidence in access — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

And Vanderlei Luxemburgo reiterated the speech he has been adopting since his arrival at the beginning of the month: the search is still for access, despite the greater proximity to the relegation zone. The team will finish the 20th round five points above Z-4 ​​and nine behind the access group.

“Since I got here, I’ve talked to you guys: I didn’t come to pass the time, I didn’t come to take a walk here. I came with the proposal to take Cruzeiro, along with you and the board, to the first division. This place does not belong to the Cruise”

– Cruzeiro belongs to the first division, and anyone who has worked at Cruzeiro knows what I’m talking about. We’ll get it, but it needs sacrifice, companionship. We have a long way to go, so let’s work well. Congratulations, from c*.