Maju Coutinho exposes the past, delivers her friend’s request and reveals her profession before Globo

Maju Coutinho
Maju Coutinho talks about life before Globo (Image: Reproduction / Globo)

Maju Coutinho revealed in an interview with High Hours (21) who was a teacher before becoming a journalist and TV news anchor at Globo. The famous one brought up the subject because of the theme of this year’s Criança Esperança, education.

“I have a teacher, Vange Fortunato, who was my teacher in teaching, and she always complains that I come here [no Altas Horas] and I don’t count”, commented.

“She says that I am a teacher, because I studied teaching and worked for a short time, but she says that I am and that if I went to Serginho and didn’t speak, she would be very angry”, continued.

“Then it’s registered, Vange. Thank you for being part of my story, and yes I am a teacher!”, he stated. Serginho Groisman asked where Maju Coutinho taught, and she replied:

“I taught for a couple of years, at the City Hall of São Bernardo do Campo, and, before that, for small children at a private school that followed the Montessorian line”.

In her story, the presenter of Jornal Hoje quoted Father Júlio Lancellotti. “In fact, at this school, Father Julio Lancellotti made a round of private schools in the region so that they could house HIV-positive children. It was very important. It was very important in my trajectory”, he pointed out.

In the program, the Globo star won a tribute from her parents, Zilma and João Raimundo. “There are times when we cry, yes. It’s a private cry! I look and often say: ‘It’s our girl’”, touched the mother.

anti-racism

The journalist reacted in an issue of Jornal Hoje against yet another case of racism in the country. The anchor took a stand on the case of the man who needed to take part of the robbery to prove that he had not stolen anything from a supermarket.

“Unfortunately, our everyday racism, which fortunately is being filmed more and more, denounced, so that it is no longer tolerated. The São Paulo police will investigate an approach made by a supermarket security guard in the interior of the state”, reported.

A 56-year-old black man was forced to remove part of his clothes at a wholesale supermarket in Limeira (SP). After the approach, the victim registered a police report for embarrassment at the Civil Police.

Paulo Carvalho

Paulo Carvalho He has been following the TV world since 2009. Graduated broadcaster and journalist by profession, he has been writing for websites for five years. It’s in the RD1 as a reporter. It can be found on social media at @pcsilvaTV or by email [email protected].

