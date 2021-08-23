Manchester City can settle sock sale for R$ 330 million and use money to solve ‘novel’ Harry Kane

O Manchester City can see one of their multi-champion names with the club in recent years say goodbye in the coming weeks. According to diary information Daily Star, from England, the Milan prepares an offer of 45 million pounds, about R$ 330 million, by Bernardo Silva.

The negotiation would take place as follows. Milan would fork out £15m (£110m) on the spot for Bernardo’s two-year loan. At the end of the period, the Italian team would pay the remaining 30 million pounds (R$ 220 million).

The agreement is seen as positive by all parties. Recently, Bernardo Silva would have turned down a loan to Tottenham as a bargaining chip for Harry Kane. In addition, the sale negotiation to Madrid’s athletic seems to have lost strength.

Manchester City’s massive £100m (£737m) investment in Jack Grelish suggests that Bernardo will lose even more space and can be better used at Milan.

Investment in Kane

The negotiation for the sale of Bernardo Silva could still be positive for Manchester City to go in search of Harry Kane, forward of tottenham. O Daily Star also informs that the English team could use the money from part of the sale to increase the value offered to the Spurs by the attacker.

The English press reported a few days ago that City’s offer for Kane could reach an incredible 123 million pounds, about R$908 million, an amount that Tottenham welcomes to seal the sale once and for all.