Marcão assembles a team with Yago and Lucca for his debut; See the likely lineup

Once again appointed to Fluminense, as in the last two seasons, Marcão will make his debut in the tricolor technical command this Monday, against Atlético-MG, at 20h, in São Januário. And for this duel, the commander is already preparing his starting lineup.

The team should not have many changes compared to the one that was eliminated last Thursday, against Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU), by Libertadores. Only the entry of Lucca in place of the injured Ganso. Another one who got hurt, Yago shouldn’t be a problem.

Thus, the likely squad of the Warrior Team has: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred.

It is worth remembering that Fluminense continues without Gabriel Teixeira and Caio Paulista, who are recovering from injury. Nenê and Cazares should follow as an option in the reserve bank, as well as Kayky.