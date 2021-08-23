Marcos Mion debuts as a Globo presenter during Fantástico

Much is expected of Marcos Mion’s debut, commanding Globo’s Saturday afternoons, at Caldeirão, but this ended up being brought forward to this Sunday (22), when the new hire appeared, not as an interviewee, but in front of an attraction. He appeared presenting Criança Esperança in the live entries during the breaks at Fantástico.

continues after advertising

Since signing a contract with Globo, Mion has transformed her arrival at the Rio station into a kind of reality show, showing every moment on social networks and doing a kind of tour of the house’s programs. Even his presence helped the Meeting to gain more Ibope, even before he appeared on the next Caldeirão calls, after the departure of Luciano Huck, who will take over on Sundays.

Throughout the weekend, Globo put several names of its casting to take over the presentation of Criança Esperança, which has live entries during breaks in the program. Names such as Camila de Lucas, Fábio Porchat and Ana Furtado have already passed. It would be no different with Marcos Mion, who is a strong supporter of this type of programming to help social causes.

continues after advertising

Marcos Mion on Globo

Now, Mion has already debuted as a presenter on Globo, but he will still be ahead of a unique challenge in his career, as he himself has been saying: taking over the Caldeirão, for at least, until the end of the year. Officially, he will have a program on Multishow and also on streaming, but he will occupy Luciano Huck’s place exclusively until the end of 2021, since for next year there is a new schedule for Saturdays.

Criança Esperança will continue until next Monday (23), when it will have the traditional show with the presence of several artists, including the live performance of Juliette, winner of BBB21 and who will launch her musical career.