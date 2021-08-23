Marcos Mion debuts as a presenter on Globo, and Fabiana Karla jokes live · TV News

Marcos Mion debuted as a presenter on Globo this Sunday night (22) during Fantástico. The network’s new hire ran Criança Esperança alongside actress Fabiana Karla, who didn’t miss the chance to make a joke with the arrival of her co-worker. “Welcome to the new home! Marcos Mion and filet mignon,” she joked, pointing to herself.

The former employee of Record opened the benefit program talking to Poliana Abritta and again referred to Fantástico by a special acronym.

“I’m already getting used to being on Fant every week. Great pleasure to be here and great pleasure to finally meet you, Fabiana Karla”, vibrated the communicator. “Good night, Poliana. Mion, the pleasure is all mine. I’m feeling very chic to be here at Fantástico with Marcos Mion, new co-worker. Welcome to the new house. Marcos Mion and filet mignon”, replied the actress, who couldn’t contain her laughter.

Excited, the presenter thanked the artist for her affection and took the opportunity to highlight, once again, his happiness in being part of the network’s staff:

“It’s redundant for me to say that I’m happy, after all, I’m considered the happiest Brazilian alive today on the internet. But it’s a huge honor to debut on Criança Esperança, such a beautiful, much-needed campaign that is part of our national calendar.

Mion no Caldeirão’s debut date is set for September 4th. He will take the place of Luciano Huck, who will leave Saturdays to take over Domingão. The former presenter of A Fazenda will also lead a program on Multishow and the Rock in Rio and Lollapalooza festivals on Globo in 2022.

Check out an excerpt from the video: