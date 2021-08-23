Marcos Mion makes his debut as Globo presenter

Recently hired, Marcos Mion appeared today for the first time in the role of presenter at Globo. He made an entry in “Fantástico” to publicize the Criança Esperança campaign.

Marcos Mion enters ‘Fantástico’ and debuts as a presenter on Criança Esperança Image: Reproduction/Globe

“Mion is making his debut as a presenter here at Globo. It’s Mion at Criesp inside Fant”, announced Poliana Abritta.

“Good evening Poliana. I’m already up to speed on the acronyms. I’m getting used to seeing myself every week on Fant. It’s a great pleasure to be here,” Mion returned, using the acronym to identify the Sunday.

But Mion was not alone. Actress and comedian Fabiana Karla participated in the entrance along with him. “It’s a great pleasure to finally meet you, Fabiana Karla,” said Mion.

“Mion, the pleasure is all mine. I’m feeling very chic to be here at ‘Fantástico’ today with Marcos Mion, my new co-worker. Welcome to the new house”, wished the actress, before adding a joke: “Marcos Mion and Filet Mignon”.

Mion then made a brief comment about his debut as a presenter. “It’s redundant for me to say I’m happy, after all I’m considered the happiest Brazilian on the internet today.”

On September 4th, Marcos Mion will command the Caldeirão on Saturdays. since Luciano Huck goes to Globo’s Sundays. He also won a program on Multishow that will be called “O Túnel do Amor”.