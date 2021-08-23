Match between Nice and Marseille ends after confusion involving fans, Sampaoli and Gerson

After the draw at home against Bordeaux at home, Olympique Marseille visited Nice this Sunday for the French Championship. However, the match was marked by a great confusion caused by the home team. In addition to the fans’ invasion of the pitch, some athletes exchanged aggressions like the Brazilian Gerson and the Frenchman Todibo. Payet and Sampaoli were also some of the exalted in the match that ended at 28′ of the second half.

The first half of the match started with the home team pressing. In the 17th minute, Mandanda was forced to work twice to avoid Nice’s goal. Three minutes later, it was Olympique de Marseille’s turn to arrive in danger. Cengiz Under received a pass from Gerson and submitted, but the ball went out the side. On 31′, Payet’s free kick stopped goalkeeper Benítez.

The final stretch of the first half featured pressure from Olympique Marseille, who almost opened the scoring with Saliba after Payet’s corner kick. Despite the volume of Sampaoli’s team, Nice was the one to open the scoring. Three minutes into the second half, Lotomba made a good play on the goal line and crossed to Kasper Dolberg who, with his chest, completed it to the back of the goal.

Widespread confusion starting in France (Valery HACHE/AFP)

Konrad, who took the place of Brazilian Luis Henrique in the second half, risked two shots from outside the area, but both went over the goal. On 20′, Kamara submitted from the edge of the penalty area and the ball passed close to the crossbar. Dolberg scared Mandanda again in the 27′ with a shot that went close to the goal. From then on, a great confusion began on the field.

At 30′ minutes, part of the organized fans invaded the field after exchanging provocations with Payet. In widespread confusion, some players exchanged punches, including Brazilian Gerson and Frenchman Todibo. Jorge Sampaoli was also angry at the edge of the field and had to be contained by the technical committee. Screaming, the coach complained on the way down to the locker rooms.

Game was paralyzed for over an hour (Valery HACHE/AFP)

The match was stalled for over an hour and the game authorities decided to return the duel from where it had been stalled. However, unlike Nice, Olympique Marseille did not return to the field and the referee ended the match 28 minutes into the second half, with a score 1-0 for Nice.