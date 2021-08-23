Mauro Cezar doesn’t skimp on criticism of Abel Ferreira, indicates the trio and says: “Palmeiras is able to do much more”

O palm trees had no difficulties to apply 3×0 at the São Paulo, in the last half of the week, and guarantee a place in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da America. However, while the situation in the South American competition is positive, Verdão connects the alert to Brazilian championship. Adding three consecutive defeats, the team saw Atlético-MG open five points of lead in the lead – the difference can still increase today (23), when Galo visits Fluminense.









On Sunday morning (22), the palm trees was surprised fur Cuiabá, in the middle of Allianz Parque, and lost by 2×0. During the program Fim de Papo, on the website “UOL Esporte”, the commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira analyzed the weekend’s confrontation and wove criticism to the technician Abel Ferreira, charging a better use of the alviverde cast.

“Palmeiras lacks a coach capable of taking from the cast what he has to offer. O abel is a defensive technician, who doesn’t have a great repertoire. Palmeiras is very dependent on that game script against São Paulo: the goal at the beginning, which allows them to play at speed. Today [ontem] the opposite happened. Cuiabá opened the scoreboard when the ball rolled, practically. Then this difficulty came up“, analyzed the journalist.

Coach served suspension and did not stay on the edge of the pitch against Cuiabá (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/Disclosure)



In Mauro Cezar’s assessment, Verdão is able to present more and a trio was appointed to the Portuguese commander. “If trained, the trio Dudu, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa would be interesting. But it is for a team that plays with the ball on the ground, involves the opponent and has plays on the sides. Palmeiras is able to do much more, but today [ontem] had a counter-poison“he stated.

O palm trees will have a free week for training and only come back to the field on the night of the next Saturday (28), at 9 pm, to face the Athletic-PR, at Allianz Park. Next, the team will have new time frame to focus on preparation, with an appointment against the Ceará, in Castelão (CE), only for the day September 5th, a Sunday, 4 pm.