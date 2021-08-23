Member of Pretinho Basico, from Atlântida radio, dies of Covid-19

The communicator Marcos Lazzarotto, Magro Lima, producer and presenter of the program Pretinho Basico, on Atlântida radio, died this Sunday afternoon. He was 42 years old and had been hospitalized for the disease in an Intensive Care Center (ICU), in Rio Grande do Sul, since August 8th.

Earlier this year, in January, the presenter reported that he was facing a neurological disease, which caused his muscles to tighten and affect his speech and mobility. After contracting Covid-19 in August of this year, he experienced severe symptoms which took him to the hospital, where he failed after nearly three weeks of hospitalization.

Magro Lima leaves his wife and a son, who will be 6 in October. The RBS Group issued a note on the death. Check it out below: