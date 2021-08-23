Member of Pretinho Basico, from Atlântida radio, dies of Covid-19

The communicator Marcos Lazzarotto, Magro Lima, producer and presenter of the program Pretinho Basico, on Atlântida radio, died this Sunday afternoon. He was 42 years old and had been hospitalized for the disease in an Intensive Care Center (ICU), in Rio Grande do Sul, since August 8th.
Earlier this year, in January, the presenter reported that he was facing a neurological disease, which caused his muscles to tighten and affect his speech and mobility. After contracting Covid-19 in August of this year, he experienced severe symptoms which took him to the hospital, where he failed after nearly three weeks of hospitalization.
Magro Lima leaves his wife and a son, who will be 6 in October. The RBS Group issued a note on the death. Check it out below:
It is with great sadness that we inform you that the communicator and producer of Atlântida Marco Lazzarotto, better known as Magro Lima, passed away at 12:10 pm this Sunday (22nd). He was 42 years old and was hospitalized in a serious condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Moinhos de Vento since August 8, due to complications from covid-19.
Born on March 13, 1979, Magro Lima graduated in Publicity and Advertising at PUCRS and, since 2006, has worked at Grupo RBS. He started his career at the company as a Marketing Analyst and later took on the challenges of coordinator and manager of the area. He was a producer at Opus Entertainment between 2014 and 2016, when he returned to RBS to edit Infosfera, Atlântida’s nerd culture, games and technology blog. He was also in charge of Atlântida programs – he was currently a producer and communicator for Pretinho Basic.
In January, Magro shared with the public the information that he was facing an unprecedented neurological disease that affected several peripheral nerves in the body, causing stiffness in the muscles and impacting speech and mobility.
The communicator leaves his wife, Lisangela Preissler, and son Fernando, who turns 6 in October.
Grupo RBS, especially the friends of Atlântida, expresses solidarity with Magro Lima’s family.