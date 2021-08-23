Mi 11T 5G receives FCC certification and shows Dimensity 1200 and MIUI 12.5

Last year, Xiaomi launched a series of Mi 10T smartphones in India and global markets. In India, the company launched two premium but affordable smartphones dubbed the Mi 10T and 10T Pro. Global markets were given a Mi 10T Lite, which later arrived in India with an improved camera and the nickname Mi 10i. The Mi 10T was released in September/October 2020 and must now be updated annually. Therefore, the company is already preparing the ground for the Mi 11T series and the leaks confirm this. This week, details about the Mi 11T Pro surfaced on the internet, and now, we also have the details about the Mi 11T 5G.





Before the official Mi 11T 5G launch, the smartphone appeared on the FCC website, confirming some important details about the device. The Mi 11T 5G has the model number 21081111RG. According to the FCC listing, the Mi 11T 5G comes with MIUI 12.5 ex-factory. The list also reveals the list of LTE bands that the device will support.

The record also suggests that the Mi 11T will have a 6.8-inch screen. The device has an overall diagonal dimension of 174 mm. The project outline is also attached to FCC documents. The list reveals that there is a large rectangular cutout for the camera on the screen. Interestingly, the Mi 10T series debuted the camera design we saw on this year’s Redmi and Redmi Note smartphones.

Possible specifications of the Mi 11T 5G