Mi 11T 5G receives FCC certification and shows Dimensity 1200 and MIUI 12.5

Last year, Xiaomi launched a series of Mi 10T smartphones in India and global markets. In India, the company launched two premium but affordable smartphones dubbed the Mi 10T and 10T Pro. Global markets were given a Mi 10T Lite, which later arrived in India with an improved camera and the nickname Mi 10i. The Mi 10T was released in September/October 2020 and must now be updated annually. Therefore, the company is already preparing the ground for the Mi 11T series and the leaks confirm this.
This week, details about the Mi 11T Pro surfaced on the internet, and now, we also have the details about the Mi 11T 5G.
economy and market
20 Aug
20 Aug
Before the official Mi 11T 5G launch, the smartphone appeared on the FCC website, confirming some important details about the device. The Mi 11T 5G has the model number 21081111RG. According to the FCC listing, the Mi 11T 5G comes with MIUI 12.5 ex-factory. The list also reveals the list of LTE bands that the device will support.
The record also suggests that the Mi 11T will have a 6.8-inch screen. The device has an overall diagonal dimension of 174 mm. The project outline is also attached to FCC documents. The list reveals that there is a large rectangular cutout for the camera on the screen. Interestingly, the Mi 10T series debuted the camera design we saw on this year’s Redmi and Redmi Note smartphones.
Possible specifications of the Mi 11T 5G
According to a GSMArena article, the Mi 11T will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 platform. This chip has been used by most Chinese smartphone makers this year. For those who don’t know, the new platform is built on TSMC’s 6 nm process. It features a 1+3+4 architecture with Cortex-A78 cores at 3GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz.
The device has a triple camera configuration, which consists of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 3x Tele-Macro camera. The device will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It’s worth noting that there are rumors that Xiaomi will replace the LCD in the previous generation with AMOLED panels. The device is expected to have a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, with a quick charge of 33W.
So, do you think Xiaomi will reveal the device soon?